Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,108 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,882 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 663,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 354,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 271.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 997,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 729,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $16.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

