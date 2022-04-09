Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) versus Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head to Head Review

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paramount Group and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 1 2 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Paramount Group pays out -344.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -2.80% -0.45% -0.24% Brixmor Property Group 23.45% 10.02% 3.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $726.79 million 3.24 -$20.35 million ($0.09) -119.32 Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 6.54 $270.19 million $0.90 28.13

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Paramount Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

