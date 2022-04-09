Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

