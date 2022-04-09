Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.65

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.65 and traded as high as $23.08. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 18,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 101.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,723,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

