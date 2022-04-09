PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $43.19 million and $677,467.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00285999 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005751 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $701.75 or 0.01650889 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003137 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 189.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

