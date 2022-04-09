Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 1,162,500 Shares

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,162,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 3.62. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Party City Holdco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

