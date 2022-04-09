Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,203 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,862,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $55,895,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

