PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $25.46

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $26.70. PBF Energy shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 8,437 shares changing hands.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

