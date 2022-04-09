PCB Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $317.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 in the last ninety days. 22.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.