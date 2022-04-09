PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.43.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
