Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pear Therapeutics.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of PEAR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.