Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) vs. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -25.22% -5.86% -3.01% Annaly Capital Management 120.52% 14.60% 2.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $733.04 million 3.91 -$184.86 million ($1.80) -12.11 Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 4.97 $2.39 billion $1.61 4.19

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Annaly Capital Management 0 6 0 0 2.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

