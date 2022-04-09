Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,859 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,709,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 3,355,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,372. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

