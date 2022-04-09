Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 194,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

