PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $16.85. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 6,173 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

