Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PRFT opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $144,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after buying an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

