Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,652 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,624,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,261,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,406,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $22,112,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

PSTH stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

