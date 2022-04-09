Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.95) to GBX 2,830 ($37.11) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.62) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.54) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.86) to GBX 2,897 ($37.99) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PSMMY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,898. Persimmon has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $95.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

