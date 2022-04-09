Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $11,627.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,942.65 or 0.04548111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00106690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

