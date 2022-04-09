Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,111 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $174,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

