Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The firm has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

