Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $57.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

PFE opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

