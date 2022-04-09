PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Tops $0.0214

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.42 million and $257,415.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

