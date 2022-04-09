Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 3,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 625,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

