PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Achieves Market Capitalization of $908,173.89

PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $908,173.89 and approximately $4,622.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00006335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.09 or 0.07595758 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,751.91 or 0.99945886 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

