Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,856 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $860,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $75.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

