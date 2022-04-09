Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

