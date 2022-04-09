Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,025.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $918.83 and a 200-day moving average of $966.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

