Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

