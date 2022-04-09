Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $142.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.