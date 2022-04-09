Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sanofi from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

