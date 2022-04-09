Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 25,601 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,601 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

