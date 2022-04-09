Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,459 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

PREF opened at $18.86 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

