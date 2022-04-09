Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

