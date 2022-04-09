Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

PPSI stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

