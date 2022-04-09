Piper Sandler Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

