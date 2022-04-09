Piper Sandler Increases Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $16.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

BSM stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

