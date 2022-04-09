Piper Sandler Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $51.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.