Piper Sandler Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $6.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LDI. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 242,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.