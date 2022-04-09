Piper Sandler Weighs in on BP p.l.c.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BP in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of BP stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

