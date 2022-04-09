Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

NYSE LOW opened at $206.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

