Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives $6.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PLLIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$7.03 during midday trading on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

