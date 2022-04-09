PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 810.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,569 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of PNM Resources worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

