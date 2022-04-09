Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.90. Polaris reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.07.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 535,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,360. Polaris has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $55,198,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after buying an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $37,614,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

