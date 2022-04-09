Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $4.28

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00010064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $774,613.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

