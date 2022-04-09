PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 82,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About PPX Mining (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

