Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.29.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.74. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 12.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.