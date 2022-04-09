PRIZM (PZM) One Day Volume Hits $325,564.00

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $325,564.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001474 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,230.15 or 1.33948433 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,400,291 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

