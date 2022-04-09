ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accretive buyouts and integrations are helping ProAssurance to enhance its financial size and strength. With the completion of the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity has created the nation's third-largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. The company’s cost-cutting efforts have been providing a boost to its margins. A strong cash-generating capacity enables it to undertake growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. However, the sustained soft interest rate environment is still likely to keep the investment income under pressure. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. A rising debt level leads to an increase in its interest expenses. Also, weak ROE and volatility in premium retention continue to bother. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

