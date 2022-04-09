ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ProPetro by 61.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 118,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $278,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

